Police ban OAP Nedu’s ex-wife from tackling him on social media

The Nigerian Police Force has barred Uzor Ohiri, the ex-wife of On-Air-Personality, Nedu, from tackling him on social media.

Ohiri was invited by the police following a petition by her ex-husband after she accused the OAP of domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.

In a letter of invitation with reference letter CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71, which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, the comedian’s ex-wife was asked to see CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

According to The PUNCH, on getting to the SCID on September 8, 2021, Ohiri’s photographs were taken by the Police and she was grilled for six hours before being granted administrative bail and asked to return the next day.

On Thursday, on her return, she was warned against making comments about Nedu on social media and also made to return to the SCID on Friday.

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013, but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The estranged couple have two daughters together while their only son is not the biological child of the OAP.

Meanwhile, Ohiri’s family noted that she is being intimidated by the police because of her ex-husband’s influence.