The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Babatunde Mobayo, has banned unauthorised use of covered number plates.

Mobayo also warned against the unauthorized/illegal use of siren, revolving light and use of unregistered spy plate numbers in the state.

A statement on Monday, titled ‘Ekiti police ban illegal use of covered number plates, others’ by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said, “The CP has already deployed his officers and men across the state to apprehend and prosecute offenders.”

Abutu stated that police had “observed with dismay the way and manner some people cover their plate numbers against the laid down Road Traffic Act, use unauthorized and illegal siren and revolving light.

“Undoubtedly, this, in recent time, has pulled a great threat to the security of the state as some criminal elements hide under these guises to carry out their criminal intentions.”