Police avert attack on Zamfara

The Zamfara state police command said it averted an attack by suspected bandits at cattle market in Talata-Mafara town in Zamfara and rescued nine abducted victims.

The state Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Shehu said: “Today, 31st July, 2018 about 4pm, a gang of armed bandits stormed cattle market in Talata Mafara town with the intention to cause harvoc and rustle cows.

“The bandits have also abducted nine persons in the market.

“The police team on market banditry patrol swiftly responded and averted the attack and rescued the abducted victims.”

According to him, the police team also arrested 12 suspects and recovered offensive weapons and assorted charms from them.

He added: “All the suspects are in the police custody undergoing interrogation, and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”

Shehu urged members of the public in the state to always cooperate with police and other security agents and provide information on security to them.