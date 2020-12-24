The Police Command in Lagos State has assured the general public, particularly commuters, of adequate security and traffic management as Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs.

This was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Police Command in Lagos State Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said the bridge would be closed for 72 hours between the midnight of Friday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec.29.

“The closure is in continuation of ongoing general repairs of bad portions of the bridge and this will definitely occasion some traffic stress on commuters,” he said.

Adejobi therefore advised road users to follow already designated alternative routes for their convenience.

“Thus, motorists going to the Island can access Lagos through Oworosoki-Adekunle-Oyingbo route, as there will not be a thoroughfare through Third Mainland Bridge to Adeniji Adele.

“They can also access Lagos Island through Maryland-Fadeyi-Western Avenue-Marina-Lagos route.

“In addition, those moving outward Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Obalende to Mainland can have access through Ilubinrin-Ogogoro Village, Carter Bridge, Oyingbo or Ijora Olopa to link Eko Bridge,” he said.

Adejobi said that road users could also access Mainland through Falomo-Awolowo Road, TBS-Eko Bridge-Ikorodu Road or Ozumba Mbadiwe or Ahmadu Bello Way to Eko Bridge-Western Avenue.

He said the command urged road users to seek and comply with traffic advisory measures being put in place to ease traffic congestion along the routes and in Lagos State in general.

“The command also wishes to encourage road users across the state to be law-abiding and avoid being reckless while driving on the highways.

“Security agencies are ever ready to enforce traffic regulations in the state,” the PPRO said.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has assured motorists and the general public of a continuous fight against traffic offences, robbery and other crimes as he wished citizens a Merry Christmas.