The Ogun State police command has dispelled fears spread on social media that the Mowe-Ofada-Owode-Egba road has become a kidnappers’ den, describing such information as “false alarm”.

A statement by the public relations officer of the command, CSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the publication is a calculated attempt to cause panic in the minds of the people, most especially those living in that axis.

“The only kidnapping case that has ever been recorded in the area mentioned is that of a woman who was ambushed and abducted in her farm alongside her visitor on the 1st of May 2021.

“The two abductees have since regained their freedom and some suspects arrested by the command in connection with the case while others on the run are being trailed.

“It is therefore a thing of surprise that somebody would just sit down in the comfort of his room and declare the entire area unsafe because of an isolated incident,” he said.

The command advises the general public to discountenance the information in its entirety, as it is nothing but handwork of mischief makers.

The command said it is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents of the state, and requires the cooperation of everybody.