The Yobe State Police Command on Thursday arrested a lady, Maryam Umar, for allegedly abandoning a day-old baby in Madori, Damaturu Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in Damaturu, said the baby was wrapped in a sack and abandoned in an uncompleted building.

Abdulkarim said: “At about 2:30pm, one Malam Lawan called on the police that there was an abandoned baby in an uncompleted building in Madori area.

“On reaching there, we discovered a baby was covered in a nylon which was wrapped in a sack.

“We immediately took the baby to the hospital for quick medical intervention.”

The spokesman said intelligence report in the area later revealed that Umar was a suspect in the offence.

He said: “As soon as we invited her to the station and asked her questions, she denied owning the baby.

“But when we observed her properly, we discovered blood running down through her legs due to suspected post partum bleeding.

“We then took her to the General Hospital, Damaturu, where she confessed that the baby is hers.”

He said the baby was stable as doctors were working hard to treat her.

Abdulkarim said the baby would be handed over to the state Ministry of Social Welfare for proper care, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

Speaking to newsmen, Umar said she abandoned the baby because she could not cater for her needs.

He said: “My husband died six years ago and left me with six children who I take care of alone.

“I abandoned this one because I have no means of taking care of her.”

Umar regretted having an affair with the baby’s father who later abandoned her.