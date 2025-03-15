Police arrest woman, brother for robbing boyfriend 

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 25-year-old woman for allegedly conspiring with her brother and another accomplice to rob her boyfriend of three iPhones and bitcoins worth about N15 million.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

He stated that the complainant reported the case at Okota Police Division on February 17.

“Upon receiving the report, the woman was apprehended,” Hundeyin said.

He added that, following her confessional statement, officers tracked and arrested her 22-year-old younger brother.

“Both of them confessed to the crime,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Hundeyin stated that all the stolen phones and N6.5 million had been recovered and registered with the exhibit keeper.

He added that investigations were ongoing to arrest the remaining gang members.

