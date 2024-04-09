Police arrest woman allegedly with 317 live ammunition in Benue

The tactical team of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force in Benue has arrested a 37-year -old woman, who allegedly illegally possessed 317 live ammunition.

The Commander of Operation Zenda, SP Felix Nomiyugh, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He said that the suspect was arrested at Ayati Junction in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The commander said that the suspect was an associate of a kingpin of a dreaded bandit operating in the local government area.

He confirmed that the task force recovered from the suspect, 200 live ammunition of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 117 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition.