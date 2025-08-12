Police arrest woman, 63, for alleged interstate child trafficking in Anambra

The Anambra State police command says it has in its custody, a 63-year-old female suspect, who allegedly engaged in interstate child trafficking.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said this in a statement, on Tuesday in Awka.

Ikenga said police officers attached to the Oba Division on August 11, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the suspect said to hail from Awkuzu-Oba in Anambra.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that sometime in 2024, the suspect allegedly stole a year-old male child in Niger, sold him to an unsuspecting member of the public in Anambra.

“He said the suspect later resold the child to another person.

“However, on August 4, the receiver, upon realising that the child was a stolen child, returned him to the principal suspect.

“The suspect, in turn, (allegedly) abandoned the child at an undisclosed church in Minna, where he was rescued by the leader of the Igbo community in Minna,” he said.

He added that the command had relayed information about the child for possible recovery and reunification with his parents and other necessary action.

The PRO noted that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka, the state capital, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

