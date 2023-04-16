Police arrest woman, 20, for alleged unlawful possession of ‘colorado’ drugs

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested a 20-year-old woman, Aminat Ajayi, for alleged unlawful possession of 103 wraps of ‘colorado’ in the Ijora area of the state.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested by officers of Ijora-Badia Division on Sunday.

“DPO Ijora-Badia and team, acting on actionable intelligence, stormed Whitesand area where 20 years old Aminat Ajayi was arrested with 103 wraps of ‘colorado,” he said.

The image-maker said that investigation was ongoing.

According to him, reduction in drug is directly proportional to reduction in crime.

He said the command would not relent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ‘colorado’ is a dangerous substance smoked by youths to enliven their spirit and get intoxicated, most times leading to insanity.

It is derived from a synthetic plant and contains heavy metal, which is not healthy for human consumption. It often causes victims to hallucinate and become unstable.