Men of the Ogun State police command on Sunday 14th of March 2021 arrested one Suleiman Ganiyu, a notorious serial killer and member of the Eiye cult group, who had been on the command’s wanted list.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call from Itamerin Comprehensive High School, Ago-Iwoye, that the suspect came to the school premises and started shooting sporadically simply because his younger brother who is a student of the school, was beaten.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole, led his patrol team to the school but before their arrival, the suspect had run away.

He was subsequently traced to his hideout at Imosan Street, Oru-Ijebu, where he was eventually apprehended.

On interrogation, he confessed to being a leading member of the Eiye confraternity, and that he was the one who killed one Awokale Olusegun on 27th of February 2020 over a supremacy battle, following which he was declared wanted by the police.

He also confessed to being responsible for the death of one “Babasco” and one Dapo at Ijebu-Igbo in 2015 during a clash between his group and Aye cult group.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, further investigation revealed that the suspect was the brain behind a series of violent cult-related clashes in Ago-Iwoye, Awa-Ijebu, Oru-Ijebu, Ilaponu and Ijebu-Igbo in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.