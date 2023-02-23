Police arrest two with guns, charms in Lagos

The Police in Lagos have arrested two suspects: Daniel Ojoh, 20, and Kudus Ahmed, 27, for allegedly being in possession of two locally-made guns and charms.

Command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said Rapid Response Squad operatives arrested the suspects.

Hundeyin said on Wednesday that Ojoh and Ahmed were arrested in separate incidents at Lekki and Ojota.

He explained that the suspects were arrested following tip-offs by concerned citizens.

He said: “Upon receipt of credible information, Ojoh was arrested at his workshop in Alagutan on Saturday, February 18 and a locally-made gun with two live cartridges, were recovered from him.

“Ahmed was arrested underneath Ojota Bridge at about 4pm on Sunday, February 19 after he was stopped on suspicion by RRS bike riders on patrol.

“A locally-made gun and charms were recovered from him.”

Hundeyin added that both suspects were assisting the police in their investigations preparatory to arraignment.