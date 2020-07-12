Two robbery suspects in the habit of attacking motorists held in traffic and collecting their belongings in some parts of Lagos were on Monday night arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on patrol in Oshodi Oke, Lagos.

The suspects, Tunde Olaiya, 24, and Tokunbo Omotola, 26, were arrested in separate encounters in Oshodi Oke.

One stolen iPhone X was recovered from Olaiya.

Olaiya, an ex-convict, had around 8pm in Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja, in company of one Bolaji Nigga strangled a motorist held by traffic light and stole his iPhone X.

The duo, while returning to Oshodi to hand over the phone to a buyer, were intercepted by RRS bikers, who suspected them to be traffic robbers.

On search, one passworded iPhone X was recovered from the pocket of one of them.

While his colleague escaped from the scene, Olaiya couldn’t explain where he got the phone.

This prompted the officers to transfer him to the RRS Headquarters, where he confessed to have collected the phone from a motorist in traffic.

Other items recovered from the suspect included powdery substance used in traffic robbery to break glasses of vehicles.

The victim, whose phone was retrieved from Olaiya, described his experience in the hands of the criminal as traumatic.

He thanked the Police for helping him retrieve the phone and SIM card.

Tokunbo Omotola, who is equally an ex-convict was also arrested in Oshodi for traffic robbery.

He confessed in his statement to the police that apart from robbery at night, he picks pockets during the day, adding that his robbery points were 7Up, Ojodu Berger, Kara Bridge, Oshodi, Mile 12 and Ojota Bridge.

Both suspects confessed that once the phones are collected, they remove the SIMs and sell them at N2,000 and sell the phones separately.

He added that he has been in the business since 2017.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has reaffirmed his commitment towards ridding the State of criminal elements.

The suspects will be charged to Court soon.