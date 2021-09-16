Police arrest two suspects in killing of Senator’s son

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the killing of Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in Kaduna.

The son of the Senator, the representative of Kebbi South Senatorial District, was found dead in his room on August 29.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Jalige said: “Yes, two suspects were arrested a week ago in Kaduna.”

He said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

He addedL “The car the suspects took from the deceased had been recovered, but is in Niger Republic.

“We are liaising with Interpol to bring back the car to Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the police confirmed the killing of Abdulkarim Na-Allah on August 29 when he was found dead in his room at Malali GRA, Kaduna.