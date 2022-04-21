Police arrest two suspects for alleged culpable homicide

The Police command in Niger says it has arrested two suspects for alleged culpable homicide in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The Niger Police command had on April 12 confirmed the killing of one Hassan Shehu, a businessman at Kure market, by gunmen in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

However, on April 19, acting on technical intelligence, police operatives attached to Intelligence Unit of the command arrested one Bashir Ibrahim and Aliyu Ibrahim both who are brothers of Tundun-Fulani Area, Bosso Local Government Area.

Kuryas said that they two suspects were arrested in a hotel on Western Bye-Pass, Minna.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime that both suspects conspired with one Suleiman Mahmud of same address presently at large to tie the victim and dispossess him of the money in his car.

The police said that deceased struggled with the said Suleiman while Aliyu stabbed the victim on the chest and was abandoned till he bled to death.

Bashir whom the deceased was his best man during his wedding in last year confessed further to have escaped with from the scene with the victim’s vehicle which contained about N2 million and later travelled to Kano.

One Abdullahi Garba of Tunga-Mallam, Paikoro Local Government Area was equally apprehended for purchasing the victim’s phone from Aliyu at the rate of N3,000 with an exchange of another phone.

Meanwhile, N524,000 was recovered from Bashir and two bottles of suspected chemical substances which he claimed to have purchased from Kano with N700,000.

“The case is under investigation as effort is ongoing to apprehend Suleiman Mahmud while suspects will charge to court”, the police said.

Meanwhile on April 20, armed bandits attacked Galiwi village, via Sarkin-pawa Munya Local Government Area and kidnapped some farmers who were working on their farms.

“The Police tactical teams attached to Sarkin-pawa Division were immediately mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle and were repelled.

“As a result of the firing power of the tactical teams; the victims were abandoned by the hoodlums and they were immediately rescued unhurt as the bandits fled into the forest.

“The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and later reunited with their families”, the police said.