Police arrest two suspects for alleged culpable homicide in Niger

The Niger State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects in Chachanga Local Government Area for alleged culpable homicide.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement issued in Minna on Friday.

Abiodun said that on July 16, 2022 at about 4pm based on a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Area Command in Minna arrested two suspects for alleged culpable homicide.

He said: “The police operatives trailed the suspects to Paiko where they were arrested in the process of disposing a stolen motorcycle.

“During interrogation, Mohammed Aliyu confessed that on July 13, at about 20:30 hour, he was at Gurara junction where he boarded a motorcyclist to convey him to Gurara area.

“On reaching a point within the area, the suspect hit the motorcyclist, by name Garba Aliyu, of Barikichi area, Minna, with a hammer on the head and he fell unconscious.

“The suspect went away with the victim’s motorcycle and later joined Mohammed Ndako in his residence within the area, while both of them took the motorcycle to Paiko to sell where they were apprehended.”

The spokesman said that two suspects confessed further to have conspired and stolen a motorcycle at Bida within last year and was sold at the rate of N40,000 to a yet-to-be-identified person at Paiko.

“Two motorcycles were recovered from the suspects, one belonging to the deceased while the suspect claimed that the other motorcycle belonged to his brother,” Abiodun said.

However, he said the case was under investigation with a view to apprehending the receiver at Paiko.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon investigation was concluded.