The Police have arrested two of the suspected kidnappers who attacked Kofar-Gayan Low-Cost Zaria on Sunday, abducted two housewives and injured four residents.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Zaria.

Jalige said the police were on top of the situation, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Alhaji Haruna Sani, a husband to one of the kidnapped housewives told NAN that he received a phone call around 10.00p.m. on Sunday that kidnappers had raided his house.

Sani said he alerted the police who responded immediately and exchanged gunfire for about 25 minutes with the kidnappers.

He however said that some of the kidnappers took away his wife, that of his neighbour and her three children.

Sani however said that the three children were subsequently rescued.

He explained that the kidnappers, who dressed in women outfits, left behind braziers and hijab in his neighbour’s house as they fled.

Sani also said that four residents were wounded when the kidnappers shot at his daughter who ran out of the house to escape.

Another eyewitness, Malam Muhammadu Buhari said three of those shot were his students while the fourth victim was his neighbor.

He gave the names of those injured as Mus’ab Isa, Aliyu Abdullahi, Hassan Danbuga and Umar Saidu.

“They are all in stable condition after receiving treatment at a hospital,” Buhari said.