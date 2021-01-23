Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday arrested two suspected kidnappers and a gunrunner in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, on Saturday.

Jalige said on January 20 at about 11am, the operatives attached to Operation Yaki, intercepted an unregistered Boxer motorcycle and arrested two suspected kidnappers.

They made the arrest while on routine patrol along Gamagira/Soba Road, Soba Local Government Area.

The suspects are both of Tampol Village in Kachia Local Government Area.

Julie said: “The operatives searched both the suspects and their motorcycle and recovered one type 06 Rifle, one sharp Machete, two mobile phones and N50,000 from them.”

He stated that the suspects were currently assisting the Police in their investigations and would be charged to court.

“Effort is ongoing to locate and apprehend their criminal accomplices,” he said.

In a similar development, Jalige stated that on January 22, the Command’s operatives, attached to 47 PMF Zaria, while on regular stop-and-search operation along Maraban Danja Kaduna/Katsina border, arrested a gunrunner of Unguwan Bawa village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

He said two locally fabricated revolver Pistol, charms and N24,000 cash were recovered from the suspect.

According to him, during the course of a search, the suspect attempted to escape arrest and sustained injuries in the process.

“He is currently in the Police Clinic, Zaria while the investigation is ongoing,” Jalige stated.