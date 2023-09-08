Police arrest two suspected cultists in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command Friday, said it had arrested two suspected cultists in the process of trying to cause disturbance at Fadahunsi, Agbado area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun, that the suspects were arrested on September 4.

According to her, the arrests were made possible through a response to a tip-off about cultists activities in the Agbado area of the state.

Odutola said that the prompt response of the police quelled the disturbance caused by the cultists, leading to the arrest of two suspects at the scene.

“Both suspects have confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and have provided valuable information that will aid the police in apprehending other fleeing suspects involved in cultist activities.

“In addition, they have also provided information about the syndicate, the location of their armourer, and the whereabouts of weapons that may have been used in their criminal activities.

“Currently, preliminary investigations are underway at the Divisional Police Office,”she said.

The PPRO said that the suspects would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more discreet and thorough investigation of their involvement in the Eiye confraternity and other related crimes.

“The Nigeria Police Force, especially Ogun Command, remains vibrant and committed to curbing menace of cultism and cult related activities in the state,” she said.