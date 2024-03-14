Police arrest two suspected car thieves, recover one stolen vehicle

The Plateau State Police Command said it had arrested two suspected car snatchers in the state.

Alfred Alabo, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Alabo said that a Ford Explorer vehicle with registration number SHD 452 JT and chassis number 1FM5K8D81EGB13576, reportedly stolen at Aja, Lagos State, was recovered at Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Also Read:

With the Anti Car-Theft Strategy adopted by our Commissioner, Steve Yabanet, the command recently recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects.

The PPRO said: “The suspects, Godiya Amos, 33 and Polycarp Abu, 38, will be charged to court after investigation.

“The vehicle is currently in our custody and will soon be handed over to Lagos State command as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Alabo said that the Commissioner warned all criminal elements in Plateau State to desist from crimes, adding that the command would come after them.