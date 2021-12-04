Police arrest two suspected bandits in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command said it has arrested two suspected bandits and recovered 71 cows and 23 sheep, which they allegedly stole.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

He said that on September 30 at about 6pm, police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division arrested the two male suspects following credible information.

Abiodun said: “The suspects were sighted at Izom cattle market with two suspected stolen sheep.

“The sheep were suspected to have been rustled from Zazagha village, Munya Local Government Area of the state, on November 26.”

The Police spokesman said that the suspects were arrested after an alarm was raised by people of the area.

He added: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a 10-man gang of bandits who stormed Chibani and Dnalakpe villages via Zazagha and rustled the cattle.

“In the course of investigation, 71 cows and 23 sheep were recovered from the suspects in the process of moving the cattle from Zazagha forest to Kwali Area of FCT Abuja.”

Abiodun said that effort is ongoing by the police to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Kuryas, has reassured residents of the state of the Command’s commitment to tackle any form of criminality.

Kuryas urged members of the public to always give useful information to the police and other security agencies in state in order to nip crime in the bud.