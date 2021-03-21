The Anti-Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasa Division of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers, while one escaped, with their operational motorcycle on Saturday about 9.30pm along the Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande.

This was revealed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

The suspects are Okorocha Covenant, 28, and Adigun Jeremiah, 27, both of Badagry Area of Lagos State. One Beretta pistol with ammunition was said to have been recovered from them.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.

He also directed the Area Command to step up anti-crime strategies, including conducting raids on black spots to combat crimes and criminality in the area.

Also, police operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the state police command, on Saturday 20th March 2021 recovered the corpse of a day-old baby beside Ayinke Hospital, Airport Road, Ikeja.

They had responded to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit subsequently evacuated the corpse.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police condemned the barbaric act of dumping and/or killing babies and ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to step up their findings and keep watch on those criminals who engage in such heinous crimes with a view to bringing them to book.