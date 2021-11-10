Police arrest two sea pirates, recover firearms, four engine boats

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has nabbed two persons suspected to be sea pirates and recovered firearms and four stolen engine boats in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, made this known in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday.

Macdon said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, had promised to make Akwa Ibom waterways unsafe for criminals.

The PPRO said the recent deployment of security operatives in the state had started yielding fruits and warned criminals to steer clear of the state.

He said: “Piqued by complaints about sea pirates in some parts of Akwa Ibom State waterways, CP Amiengheme commenced special tactical deployments to make the waterways safer.

“These deployments are beginning to yield positive results.

“Relying on a robbery complaint on Nov. 6, 2021, at about 11:45 a.m., Operatives of Mbo Division, led by the DPO, SP John Abua, arrested one suspect at Ibaka in Mbo L.G.A.

“His confessions caused the DPO to lead a joint team of Police Operatives and the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base, Ibaka to arrest another suspect of Andoni L.G.A, Rivers, but residing at Esuk Ewang in Mbo LGA.”

Macdon said the suspects conspired with other members of their gang, now at large, in separate robbery operations on November 3 at about 9pm on Point Three High Sea.

He said they robbed four fishermen of their fishes, 15 horsepower outboard engine, N775,000 and two Cell phones, valued at N45,000.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He added that they led the operatives to where one locally-made pistol, one locally-made double-barrel shotgun and two locally-made long barrel guns used for the operations were hidden in a shallow pit.

He said that other exhibits recovered included: three stolen 9.9HP Suzuki Outboard Engines, one 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, one itel phone and two bottles of concoction.

The PPRO said that efforts were on to arrest other fleeing gang members, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.