Police arrest two over transformer vandalization in Zamfara community

The Police Command in Zamfara, has arrested two suspects for vandalizing a transformer and other electrical installations in Wanzamai Village, Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of the North Western State.

The Command stated this in a statement it issued in Gusau, the capital city Thursday, by its Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu in the statement explained that, the arrest followed a distress call received from the Area Manager, Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Tsafe Branch, over the vandalism of a transformer and other electrical installations in Wanzamai Village.

He explained that large quantities of aluminum conductor wire, valued at about N800, 000, were removed.

The Police spokesperson said that the suspects hailed from Wanzamai Village.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Tsafe Division, acted on information it received and arrested the suspects in possession of large quantities of melted aluminum conductor wire.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offence and further mentioned their partners in crime, who are now at large.

“The command, under the leadership of CP Ayuba Elkanah, is applying various strategies to arrest the fleeing suspects and charge them to court,’’ Shehu said.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s adequate protection of public and private installations across the state and advised them to be vigilant and also report any attempt to vandalize any public infrastructure, for prompt action.