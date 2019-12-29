Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two notorious petroleum tankers hijackers.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana.

Elkana said at about 7pm on December 28, 2019, acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, Police operatives from Itire Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, intercepted a DAF 85 Tanker with registration number Gage 743 XN, loaded with 40,000 litres of petroleum product along Iyana Itire pin down point, Mile 2.

The truck driver, Muhammadu Mande, 42, of Yauri, Kebbi State, and the conductor, Lawali Usman, 34, of Minna, Niger State, were rescued unhurt.

Two suspects: Charles Obllomo, 37, of 22, Bara Ayetoro Street, off Boundary, Apapa Lagos, and Osita Onyeka, 35, of Wasai area, Orile, were arrested.

In his statement, the truck driver averred that his truck, loaded with 40,000 litres of petrol at Swift Depot, Apapa, was billed for Kontagora, Niger State.

That on getting to a bad portion of the road at Mile 2, four men in military uniform stopped him and asked what products he was carrying before ordering him and his conductor out of the truck into a red Toyota Corolla.

Obllomo and Onyeka then took possession of the truck.

The driver and his conductor were sandwiched by the four men in military uniform in the Toyota Corolla.

The truck was driving behind the Toyota Corolla and heading to an unknown destination before it was intercepted by the Police.

According to the driver, he initially thought the Hijackers were military men on stop and search duty until they started beating him and his conductor and threatened to kill them if they refuse to follow their orders.

The two suspects were arrested in the truck and taken to the station.

The four suspects in military uniforms escaped with bullet wounds after a fierce battle with the Police.

The truck and the Toyota Corolla were recovered and moved to the Police Station.

Two pairs of vehicle plate numbers and military caps were recovered in the Corolla.

The truck containing the PMS was handed over to the owner, Sani Samaila, 55, the Manager, Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Kontagora, Niger State.

The owner of the truck was full of gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, for coming to their rescue.

He said truck owners have suffered a lot of losses from the activities of those truck hijackers in the past without remedy but since the arrival of the new Commissioner of Police and the deployment of Police Officers on Vehicles and Motorcycles Patrols, such ugly incidents have reduced.

Samaila said the syndicate usually hijacks trucks, offload the content in locations, mostly outside Lagos State, and abandon the truck for the owners to find after some days or weeks.

Odumosu directed the Commander, Special Anti Robbery Squad to take over the investigation and ensure that the fleeing suspects are arrested.

Elkana said investigation is ongoing and the two suspects will be charged to Court.