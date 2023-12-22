Police arrest two men in connection with alleged production of fake drinks + Video, Photo

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men in connection with alleged production of fake drinks in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects: Imo Lawrence, 35, and Magnus Nwonka, 42, were arrested on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson said the suspects led officers of Ojo Police Division to their “inconspicuous” multi-room factory.

He said the premises where the fake drinks were produced was flooded with stagnant stinking water.

Hundeyin also shared a video which showed crates of different drinks, plastic bottles and bags of sachet water used for the production of the fake drinks in the house.