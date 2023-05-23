Police arrest two Kuje prison escapees in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two inmates who were among those who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre in July 2022.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.

He said that the escapees, identified as Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40, were arrested by the Police Crack Squad on May 19.

Nguroje said: “The escaped suspects were arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

“During interrogation they confessed to have been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegation of arms dealing against them.

“They also confessed to have escaped to Adamawa, until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in Kuje in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms.”

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed that the escapees be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Adamawa State Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the command had in July 2022 arrested another Kuje escapee and handed him over to the NCoS.