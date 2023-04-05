Police arrest two kidnap suspects in Edo

The Edo Police Command has arrested two persons, who allegedly kidnapped one Albert Igbinomwanhia, a 31-year-old in Benin.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command.

Nwabuzor gave the names of the suspects as Joel Emazor, 31 and Philip Roberts, 30.

He said that they were arrested on March 30 based on credible information by the command’s intelligence Rapid Response Squad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspects, in collaboration with one Ossai and Eguavon, still at large, held the victim in a hideout for five days.

They reportedly released him after collecting N5.1 million ransom from his parents.

Nwabuzor also said that the victim was arrested at Igbinedion Avenue, GRA., Benin City, on March 6.

He said the suspects took their victim to Agbor Road Bye-Pass axis, near Okhuahe River, in a Lexus Jeep RX 330, with Reg. No. RBC 18 DC, and held him hostage inside a burrow pit.

”Subsequently, the kidnappers demanded N14 million ransom from his family members.

“The victim was released to his family, after N5.1 million ransom was paid,” he said

Nwabuzor further said that after collecting the money, the suspects continued to call the victim and his parents.

“They continued to threaten that the N14 million must be completed or they would still kidnap the victim,” the PPRO said.

He said that it was on account of the repeated threats that the victim’s family petitioned the State Commissioner of Police.

”The suspects were arrested from their hideout and they have made statements, confessing to the crime.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects, who are at large,” Nwabuzor said. NAN