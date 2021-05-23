Two armed robbery suspects were on Saturday 22nd of May 2021 arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for robbing one Ajose Bilikisu, a Point of Sales (POS) operator at gunpoint.

The suspects, Balogun Haruna, 25, and Imole Noah, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Idanyin Divisional Headquarters that four armed men were attacking a POS operator at Ketu Adiowe community, and that the hoodlums had dispossessed the woman of her bag containing the sum of N60,000), two android phones and a bunch of keys.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Idanyin division, CSP Olayinka Kuye, quickly led his patrol team to the area, where Haruna and Noah were arrested, with the assistance from members of the community.

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said two other suspects escaped.

On interrogation, Balogun Haruna, who claimed to be a member of Eye Confraternity, confessed to the crime.

An expended cartridge was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted and brought to justice as soon as possible.