Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one robbery suspect that specialises in snatching phones and women handbags in Awka, the state capital.

It was gathered that the on Saturday at about 7:30am, following a distress call, police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka arrested one Ejike Nwogu, 20, a native of Nise Community in Awka South LGA of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, noted that the suspect allegedly attacked a lady along Stanford by Ifite Road, Awka at gunpoint and robbed her of her money, handset and other valuables.

Mohammed stated that the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime and exhibits recovered in his possession included one locally made double barrel gun, two live cartridges, cash sum of N35,000, two Radian Android phones, two handbags, two Sim cards, and one tricycle used in perpetrating the crime.

On Friday at about 6:30pm, following a distress call that some girls were being robbed at Amaenyi area, police patrol team attached to Central Police Station, Awka quickly rushed to the scene and arrested Chijioke Idika, 29, of 40, Umudioka Street, Awka.

Mohammed noted that exhibits recovered from the suspect included the robbed handset and one tricycle with registration number MUS 01 QG.

He said that all cases are under investigation, after which the suspects would be brought to justice.