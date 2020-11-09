Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl.

It was learnt that on November 4, policemen attached to the command arrested one Michael Hammed Azeez, 20, and Adeola Ogunseye, 22, following a complaint lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim who reported that her daughter was abducted by the two suspects on November 3 at about 8:30 pm and taken to an unknown place where the duo took turns to forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the incident in a statement.

According to the PPRO, the victim’s mother further stated that her daughter was later found seriously battered along school road at Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi noted that on the strength of the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Mathew Ediae mobilised his detectives to the area where the two suspects identified by the victim were apprehended.

Oyeyemi said that the house of the suspects was subsequently searched and the torn pant of the victim was recovered there.

He stated that the victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba general hospital for medical treatment.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.