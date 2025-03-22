Police arrest two for allegedly exhuming corpses, selling parts for rituals

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged exhumation of corpses and sale of their parts to ritualists.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, made this known on Friday in a statement he made available to newsmen.

He said that the arrest of the suspects was made possible following a tip-off received by detectives at the Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Osifeso said that acting on the information, detectives were immediately deployed to conduct a search of the residence of one the suspects located at the Muslim area of Ibadan.

He said: “During the search, a female human torso and other dismembered human remains, including severed limbs and dried bones, which were stored in bags and paint buckets, were recovered.

“In his confession, the suspect claimed to have exhumed the corpse from a cemetery in Awa-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, and admitted to selling the body parts to ritualists.”

According to Osifeso, the suspect later led detectives to the cemetery, where his claim was verified and further confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, a septuagenarian, who bought some human parts from him.

He added: “He also admitted to his involvement in the illicit trade in human body parts.

“The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for detailed investigation, as efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend all those involved.”

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Johnson Ademola, had alerted managers of cemeteries to exercise heightened vigilance in light of recent instances of ritualists exhuming corpses.

Ademola further warned transporters to scrutinise the contents of their passengers’ bags and baggages to avoid inadvertently facilitating illicit activities.

