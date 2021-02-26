The Ebonyi State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly abducting two children at Agubia community in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Loveth Odah, Spokesperson of the command, made this known at a news conference on Friday in Abakaliki.

Odah said the children: Tochukwu, 5, and Wisdom, 4, had also been rescued by the command.

She said another child, simply called Sopuruchi, 8, who was abducted about two weeks ago at Igbaegu in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, was also in the command’s custody.

She said Sopuruchi was rescued in Enugu after she was abandoned by her abductors.

She said the rescue of the children and arrest of the suspects were made possible by the help of members of the public.

Odah added: “The first two kids were abducted yesterday, (Thursday) and were also rescued same day.

“Sopuruchi, female, who was also rescued was abducted about two weeks ago.

“The command received a distress call, on reaching there, we saw Tochukwu, and Wisdom with the suspects (a man and woman).

“The suspects were arrested while the children were rescued from the suspects.

“The suspects are here in our custody and they are undergoing interrogations.

“One of the kids told the police that their abductors enticed them with biscuits and took them away.”

Ogbonnaya Eze, the father of Tochukwu and Wisdom, thanked the police for rescuing his children alive.

“The police have done well, I am happy and I thank God that my children are alive,” Eze said.