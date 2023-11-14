Police arrest two for alleged theft of N5.8m

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has arrested two suspects for alleged burglary and theft of N5.850 million in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Monday.

Shiisu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said operatives of the command arrested the suspects after they conspired and burgled into a Point of Sale shop and carted away the money.

He said: “On November 11, 2023, one Aliyu Ishaku, reported at Gwaram Divisional Police Headquarters that some miscreants conspired, burgled and trespassed into his shop and carted away the sum.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen arrested the two suspects and residents of Galambi and Fada areas of Gwaram, in connection with the crime.”

Shiisu said the police recovered N3,617,500 from the suspects, adding that they claimed that the remaining balance was with two other fleeing culprits.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.