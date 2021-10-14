Police arrest two for alleged ATM card swap, theft

The Police in Jigawa have arrested two suspects for alleged Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) card swap and theft of N58,000.

SP Lawan Shiisu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested after Bashir Haruna and Isah Adamu of Birninkudu and Gwaram towns reported to the police that one of the suspects allegedly swapped their ATM cards and stole the sum of N50,000 and N8,000 from their respective accounts.

“On Oct. 6, at about 2:30 p.m., the following persons; Bashir Haruna of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) and Isah Adamu of Gwaram LGA, jointly lodged a direct complaint that on the same date at about 1 a.m., they went to a bank in Dutse metropolis to withdraw money through ATM.

“The complainants alleged that they met one of the suspects, who is from Jibiya LGA in Katsina State.

“They alleged that the suspect approached them with the pretence to assist them thereby swapped their ATM cards and withdrew N50,000 and N8,000 from their accounts respectively,” Shiisu said.

He said that on receipt of the report, police detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect.

The spokesperson said when interrogated, the suspect mentioned the name of his accomplice, who is a resident of Limawa village in Dutse LGA.

According to him, the accomplice was later traced and arrested by the police.

Shiisu said that investigation into the case was ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.