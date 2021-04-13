Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 32-year-old Mutiu Olaonipekun, a driver with Parkway Investment, a subsidiary of CWAY Foods and Beverages Company, Ota, for absconding with goods worth N4.5 million belonging to the company.

A complaint had earlier been lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, Lagos, by the company that the driver was given a truck loaded with the company’s goods on the 15th of March 2021 to deliver somewhere in Isolo, Lagos, and that the driver allegedly absconded with the truck as well as the goods.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed his detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, after weeks of painstaking investigation, the empty truck was recovered at Ewupe area of Ota. Its contents had been transferred into another vehicle before it was taken to the receiver, one Kayode Afolabi, who was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Olaonipekun confessed that he took the goods to Afolabi, who bought it from him at the rate of N2,572,000.

He said he used part of the money to buy a Volkswagen LT Bus at the rate of N900,000, and the remaining balance to play bet9ja.

On his own part, Afolabi confessed to receiving the stolen goods, and reselling same to one Alhaji Adamu Kano, who is now at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.