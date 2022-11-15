Police arrest two cult members, recover guns

The Police in Lagos State have arrested two suspected cult members and recovered firearms from them.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said that the arrest followed a distress call to Ajah Police Division by members of the community.

“Officers responded swiftly to a distress call from Sangotedo that cultists were on the rampage.

“Two were arrested with locally made firearms’’, he stated, adding that the suspects were assisting the police in the ongoing investigation.





