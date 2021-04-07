Two suspected car snatchers, Abdullahi Mohammed, ‘m’ 37, and Mohammed Usman, ‘m’, 35, were arrested by police operatives from the Wuye Division of the Federal Capital Territory on April 5, 2021 along Dei-Dei axis.

According to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the suspects were arrested while attempting to dispose of a vehicle which they had snatched at gunpoint along Tudun Wada axis of Niger State.

The suspects confessed to being members of a five-man syndicate operating along Niger-Abuja axis.

Exhibits recovered from them included one ash coloured Toyota Corolla and two counterfeit number plates.

Yusuf said efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing suspects, while the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers to the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.