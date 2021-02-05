The Police in Ogun have arrested one Wasiu Adegbenro, a trailer driver, for allegedly killing a tricycle rider, Oseni Semutu, during a fight.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the incident took place at Tipper Garage on Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway on Friday.

Oyeyemi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota that fight broke out between the duo at about 2:20am on Friday, which resulted to Semutu’s death.

He said there was a minor disagreement between the trailer driver and the tricycle rider, which led to the unfortunate incident.

He said: “In the course of the fight, Adegbenro gave Semutu a fist blow and in the process, he fell down and blood started coming out of his nose and mouth.

“Semutu was taken to a nearby hospital by the Police, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.”

Oyeyemi said the trailer and the tricycle have been removed and taken to Sango-Ota Police Station.

He said the suspect is cooling off in police cell to enable the command to conclude investigation in the matter.

He added that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Department, Eleweran in Abeokuta for further investigation.

NAN.