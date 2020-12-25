In its bid to have a hitch free yuletide, the Lagos State Police Command has intensified its strategies to curb crimes and criminality, particularly traffic robbery, across the state.

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja Area, arrested three suspected traffic robbers at Agidingbi, Ikeja, at about 11.30pm on December 22, 2020.

The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels, but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu.

The all male suspects: Damola Ajewole, 17; Omotosho Seyi, 19; and Olanrewaju Sunday, 19, had their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State CID, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.

In the same vein, in order to be proactive and fortify security in Ikorodu and its environs following the speculations or threats of robbery attacks on the residents of Ikorodu, Odumosu has ordered the Commander of the RRS, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi, and other operational units, including Mobile Police Force, State Intelligence Bureau and CP Monitoring Unit to relocate to Ikorudu.

The operation also involves the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede and all the Divisional Police Officers and their operatives in Ikorodu.

It will be recalled that recently there were speculations that robbers were planning to lay siege and attack the residents of Ikorodu and its environs.

Premised on the speculation, Odumosu swung into action and re-strategised towards providing adequate security in Ikorodu and other parts of the state.

While felicitating with Lagosians on Christmas celebration, he appealed to the general public to abide by the laws of the land and observe COVID-19 preventive protocols during the Yuletide.