Police arrest traditional title holder for sodomy in Zaria

Police in Kaduna State have arrested a traditional title holder in Zaria for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Muhammadu Jalige, told newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday that the suspect would be prosecuted at the conclusion of investigation.

Elder brother to the victim, Malam Hamza Zubairu, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident happened on Dec. 9 at Kwarbai Area of Zaria.

Zubairu said the suspect, a neighbour of the victim’s parents used to enjoy a lot of respects in the neighbourhood.

He added that on the day of the incident, the suspect sent the victim into his room to bring some money but followed the teenager into the room and bolted the door.

The title holder subsequently drew a dagger and threatened to kill the boy if he raised an alarm on what he was about to do to him.

He said the boy became traumatised and could not tell anyone what happened initially until he summoned enough courage and told his aunt.

“It was the aunt that reported the case to the police at the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters,’’ Zubairu said.

In her remarks, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmed, Coordinator, Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, told NAN that the centre received a request for medical attention for the victim.

She said the centre had sent its findings and diagnosis to the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.





