Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three young men who gang raped a 16-year-old girl.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

It was learnt that on Wednesday, the suspects: Oluwaseun Damilohun, 20; Oriyomi Damilohun, 19; and Oluwasegun Idowu, 18, were arrested following a report lodged at Ifo Police Station by Alimi Olasunkanmi, an Administrative Officer of So-Safe Corps.

Olasunkanmi reported that while the victim went to take her bath at Odo-pata stream at Pata Abiodun village in Ifo Local Government Area at about 10am, the three suspects ambushed her, dragged her forcefully into a nearby bush and took turn to have sex with her.

According to the PPRO, while the devilish act was going on, one of them was video recording the act with a threat that if the victim dares to report them, they will upload it on the internet.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the DPO Ifo, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, led his detectives to the scene with some So Safe Corps members, where the suspects were promptly arrested.

He said the suspects have all confessed to the commission of the crime, while the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Oyeyemi added that the Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Ajogun also appealed to parents to warn their children and wards to desist from any form of anti-social behaviour as the Command under his watch will not spare anyone caught in such vices.