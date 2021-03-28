Operatives of the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos Police Command on Friday March 26, 2021 at 1130pm arrested three suspected traffic robbers.

A statement by the Lagos command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday said a combined team of policemen and local vigilantes on patrol sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu Roundabout while allegedly robbing innocent commuters and passersby in the area.

The suspects are Lucky Isibor,34; Isah Mohammed,26 and Aminu Abdullahi, 21.

Items recovered from them include 11 phones, N139,000, BRT Cowry Card, and a black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

During interrogation, it was discovered that Lucky Isibor doubles as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area.

Also, Adejobi said the same operatives at Ikorodu Division had on Thursday 25th March, 2021, at about 6.50pm, arrested one Emmanuel James of No 27, Hassan Street, Rofo, Odongunyan, Ikorodu, who confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity.

One locally-made cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, one blue beret with Aye Confraternity inscription, two bottles of Six Flower perfume and assorted charms were recovered from him.

On the same day (Thursday) in another development, the Mushin division of the Lagos State police command, at about 5.30pm, arrested two suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising ITI Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star, Daleko areas.

Adejobi said the suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations at Ladipo market.

He gave the names of the suspects as Nnamaka Udeh and Obina Onovo.

Items recovered from them include one Samsung 57, pairs of shoes, bags containing ATM cards and charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, commended the efforts of the policemen and the vigilantes for the arrests, and ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and possible prosecution.