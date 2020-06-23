The Kano State Police Command has arrested three Kano Road and Traffic Agency officials over alleged breaking of the leg of 37-year-old Aminu Abdullahi.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Haruna said that on June 19, at about 5pm, based on information received, that there was a misunderstanding between KAROTA officials and one Abdullahi along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kano, during which Abdullahi sustained injury and fracture on his leg.

He said: “On receiving the information, we quickly sent our men to the scene, where they met angry youths coming towards the KAROTA officials to fight them.

“The traffic officials were rescued from the angry youths and the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.”

The police spokesman noted that the Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence Department for investigation to unravel how the victim sustained injury and fracture.

Haruna said: “Mr. Ahmad had a meeting with the Managing Director, KAROTA, Mr. Baffa Dan’agundi, and advised him to continue retraining their personnel and teach them on how to have good relationship with the public, especially when carrying out their duties.”

The PPRO however said the Police do not have any problem with other sister security agencies.

He said: “There is strong synergy among all the security agencies in Kano.

“That is why there is peace because we all work together to prevent crime and control criminal activities in the state.”

