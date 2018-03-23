Police arrest three suspects over threat message in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged telephone message threat to the Registrar, College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada, Gombe state.

The suspects’ named withheld were students of the college between the ages of 26 and 37.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, who made the disclosure in Gombe, on Friday, said that the principal suspect was a first year student of the college.

The commissioner said items recovered from the suspects are: one SIM card with registered number 08165963766 , seven pre –registered SIM cards with six different numbers, four indigene letters of different Local Government Areas of the state and two UN medals.

Olukolu explained that the suspect in the message, threatened to abduct students of the school as well as kill members of staff of the institution, if the scheduled examination was not cancelled.

He said the command received the information on the incident on March 14, about 13:30 hours from Nafada Divisional Headquarters.

The commissioner said the threat message sent to the registrar reads: “Unless the impending exam is stopped and the college closed down, there will be mass abduction of students and members of the staff killed”.

He said the information was shared by the security agencies and proactive measures were taken.

The commissioner said, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state on receiving the report, convened a crisis management mini meeting with the commissioner of police, Army Commander of 301 Artillery regiment and Director, Department of State Services.

He said: “Consequently upon a thorough briefing, deliberations and review the security agencies set to work but with plan to evacuate the students and staff.”

Olukolu said the police received technical support from the office of the Inspector General of Police and also strengthen the manpower deployment to the college and other schools in the area.

The commissioner said the Army was also deployed at the frontline, including the intelligence officers of DSS since Gombe state shared borders with Yobe and Borno states.

Olukolu said that the principal suspect and student of the college claimed not to be ready for the examinations, hence his resort to threat messages to instill fear and disrupt the school academic calendar.