The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it had arrested three suspects linked to the gruesome murder of Sunday Ike, the Proprietor, Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarinpa in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deceased, who was also the Publicity Secretary, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, was killed in his shop on June 19.

Manzah said the investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects had also resulted to the recovery of the deceased Huawei phone and his Sky blue Toyota Camry car.

He said the phone and car were robbed by the assailants, adding that the three suspects, arrested on July 12, were currently in police custody.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa State and Jos in Plateau State after a painstaking investigation by operatives of the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

According to him, two of the suspects, 42 and 24, were arrested at Lafia in possession of the deceased Sky blue Toyota Camry car.

He said the third suspect, 35, was arrested in possession of the deceased Huawei phone at his hideout in Jos.

Manzah said efforts were being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang currently at large.