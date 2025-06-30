Police arrest three suspects over death of sex worker in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested three persons over alleged murder of a commercial sex worker at a brothel.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, command’s spokesperson made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure.

Ayanlade explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at a brothel located in the Cathedral area of Akure.

He said that the manager of the brothel reported to the police that there was a violent altercation between a sex worker and a customer.

“According to the report, the disagreement began when the sex worker reportedly complained of sudden weakness during an encounter and could no longer continue providing the agreed service.

“The customer became enraged, resulting in a heated verbal and physical confrontation.

“Despite attempts by the brothel manager and others to calm the situation, the customer insisted on a refund of the N15,000.

“The customer subsequently fled the premises, only to return shortly after with a group of miscreants believed to be his associates, with the intent of forcibly retrieving the said amount.

“It was this development, the arrival of the suspect with others to escalate the confrontation, that prompted the brothel manager to place a distress call to the police.

“A patrol team was immediately mobilised to the scene, arriving promptly and finding the suspect and his accomplices attempting to recover the money by force, while the victim’s condition continued to deteriorate,” he said.

Ayanlade said that the victim was rushed to the Police Hospital in Akure where she was declared dead on arrival by a medical officer.

“Her body (victim ) has since been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Three suspects were arrested at the scene. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend two others who remain at large.

“Names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation,” he said.

Ayanlade said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

He assured the public that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice is served.

Ayanlade said the case would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

