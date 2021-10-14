Police arrest three suspects for alleged murder in Enugu community

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested three suspects in connection with alleged murder of Chika Nwobodo at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that Nwobodo was murdered on Oct. 11.

“The Command has commenced full-scale investigation at the state Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in Enugu on the matter,” he added.