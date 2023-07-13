Police arrest three suspects for abduction of APC Chairman

828 828

The Ekiti State Police Command State has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the abduction of the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Paul Omotosho.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Dare Ogundare, appreciated members of the public for their support towards the arrest of the suspects.

“Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large,” Abutu added.

He said a combined effort of security agencies led to the release of the state APC chairman and two others.

“Citizens are implored to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest police station or call 08062335577,” Abutu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the APC Chairman was kidnapped on July 8 while driving along Agbado-Ekiti-Imesi-Ekiti Road.

The abductors shot one of his car tyres, forcing him to stop and bundled him into a Toyota Hilux van.