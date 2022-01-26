Police arrest three suspected members of kidnap syndicate in Delta State

Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin and two members of his gang, in connection with the abduction of a victim (name withheld) of Uvwiana Road, along Esiso Street, Agbarho area of the south south State.

The suspect, according to the State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement signed Wednesday, was identified as Godstime Rufus “M” age 22yrs of Esiso Street Agbarho.

“Upon further interrogation and investigation, the suspect led operatives to their hideout where two other suspects namely, Stanley Efeme “M” age 21yrs of NEPA Line and Davidson Esiso “M” age 35yrs of no. 25 Osah Street Agbarho were arrested and they were all identified by the victim” Edafe disclosed.

Investigation he confirmed is still ongoing.

Speaking on other criminal activities, the State police recounted that on March 5, 2021, a case of armed robbery was reported at Oleh Division that one man (name withheld) age 33years was shot and his Qlink Motorcycle was snatched from him by suspected armed robbers between Olomoro and Ehwne Communities in Isoko South LGA.

“Investigation was then initiated and the victim was taken to Olomro General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“Unluckily for them, on 23/01/2022 the victim spotted one of the hoodlums around Sagbama, Bayelsa State and he immediately alerted the Command. The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc(+) directed that operatives from Oleh Division proceed to Bayelsa State for a discreet investigation with a view to arresting the suspects.

“Upon an intelligence led investigation, one George Akporie ‘m’ age 25yrs, Prosper Asaeta ‘m’ age 29yrs and Eziekel Stephen ‘m’ age 23yrs all of Igbide Community, Oleh were arrested at Sagbama in Bayelsa State. One locally made gun was recovered from the suspects and they will be charged to court upon completion of investigation” the statement recalled.